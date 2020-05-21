Trump fires back, says China’s incompetence did ‘this mass worldwide killing’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Angered with sly innuendoes exempting China from being the cause of Covid-19 pandemic, the United States President, Donald Trump, Wednesday, insisted that the incompetence of the Chinese government did the mass worldwide killing.

“Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the ‘incompetence of China’, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!”

Disclosing this via his verified twitter handle, the outspoken President opined that: “It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!

“Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace.

“China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!”

Recall that US has recorded more than 93,000 deaths from coronavirus, and 1.5 million cases have been reported.

This pandemic undoubtedly has wreaked havoc on humanity.

See his tweets below:

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

….It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020



Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: