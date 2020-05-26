Breaking News
Trump bombs critics, praises self, says if he hadn’t done his job well over 2m US citizens would have died

By Nwafor Sundaty

Following criticisms from people that President Donald Trump, did not do enough to cushion the spread of coronavirus, that has killed about 100,000 US citizens, the President in a riposte said he acted very well as against his opposition’s hypothetical submission.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, the outspoken President penned down all he did to stem the spread of the disease.

According to him, “For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose. I shut down entry from China very early!

“One person lost to this invisible virus is too much, it should have been stopped at its source, China, but I acted very quickly, and made the right decisions. Many of the current political complainers thought, at the time, that I was moving far too fast, like Crazy Nancy!”

