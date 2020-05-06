Troops killed 343 Boko Haram terrorists in 47 days – DHQ

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters said on Wednesday troops have killed 343 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during operations between March 18 and May 5 in the North East.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving an update on the military operations across the country at a news conference in Abuja.

Enenche said several other terrorists suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival, adding that many others, including their key leaders, were killed through air bombardments.

He also disclosed that most of the terror group’s logistics installations and networks were being destroyed, while 16 of their informants and logistics suppliers were arrested within the period.

He, however, said some members of the military were killed and others wounded during the operations.

Enenche said: “Some villages that were attacked during the period were rescued by our gallant troops and normalcy returned to the affected areas.

“A number of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were conducted, which revealed criminal hideouts and their activities.

“Consequently, air interdictions were conducted and these led to the destruction of several BHT logistics facilities and compounds, housing some of their leaders including Abu Usamah and a number of their fighters who were eliminated.”

The defence spokesman also disclosed that the combined troops comprising land and air components as well as other security operatives recorded huge successes in Katsina and Zamfara states during the period.

According to him, several bandits’ locations and hideouts were cleared with 146 bandits killed in the two states.

He added that 17 kidnapped persons were rescued and united with their families while several arms and ammunition among other equipment were recovered from the hoodlums. (NAN)

Vanguard

