Troops dislodge oil thieves in Ubeji, destroy their equipment

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Nigerian soldiers have dislodged oil thieves operating in Ubeji community, Warri south local government area, destroying their illegal refining facilities .

Vanguard gathered that the soldiers destroyed some of the equipment used by the oil thieves during the operation that lasted several hours.

Community sources who spoke to the Vanguard accused some security operatives of aiding the illegal bunkerers, adding that the bunkering activities had massively polluted the water and air in the area.

“ Black sooth is part of the air pollution we suffer in this community because of this illegal oil bunkering activities. Paints on our walls, our roof tops don’t last their duration because of the massive air pollution from the activities of the oil thieves.

They do illegal refining activities in their camps here. And they are aided by security operatives. We are happy with the action of the soldiers. This will bring some sanity to the area for sometime “, he said

No officer at the army barracks in Warri was ready to comment on the operation when contacted.

