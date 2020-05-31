Breaking News
Treble well within reach for Bayern Munich ― Schweinsteiger

On 12:44 pmIn Sportsby
Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) celebrates scoring with his team-mates during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich on May 26, 2020, in Dortmund, western Germany. (Photo by Federico GAMBARINI / POOL / AFP) 

Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Bayern Munich are well equipped to win a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble this season as he considers a return to football.

Bayern have picked up where they left off in the Bundesliga since the league restarted following a two-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, winning all four games -including a 1-0 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Hansi Flick’s side sit 10 points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table, and will face Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in the DFB-Pokal final, while they look to be heading for the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Chelsea 3-0 in a one-sided first leg.

With Bayern holding such a large advantage in the Bundesliga, and holders Liverpool having been knocked out of the Champions League, Schweinsteiger thinks his former club have every chance of completing a treble.

“In a European comparison, it is a super team,” Schweinsteiger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“They can win the Champions League, especially since Liverpool has already [been knocked out].

“In the DFB-Pokal you also have a home game against Frankfurt. Even if the home advantage is no longer so great without a spectator, you know your own pitch better.”

Schweinsteiger, a treble-winner with Bayern in 2012-13, retired from football in 2019 after two seasons with the Chicago Fire in MLS.

The 35-year-old revealed he is considering a path into coaching, though for now, he is content to analyse matches as a TV pundit.

“If something interesting comes up at some point that I enjoy, I’ll think about it,” he said. “But when I do something, I want to win and get something done.

“It suits me very well to analyse games, after a long career in which I was constantly asked to have more time for the family.”

