Travelling on Akoko highways in Ondo now nightmare, group cries out to govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

WORRIED by the abduction of two top security officers within one week in Akoko communities, Ondo state, leaders under the aegis of the Akoko Development Group, ADG, weekend cried out that travelling in the areas has become a nightmare.

Recall that an Army Captain and a Naval commander were abducted on along Akunu/ Auga amd Ose- Oba highway in Akoko areas of the state last week.

A statement by the President of the ADG, the mouthpiece of the Akoko people, Mr Akin Adaramola in Akure called on the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu to beef up security in Akokoland.

Adaramola said “The incessant kidnapping has put the entire people of Akoko into a state of fear and trauma.

” The fear has enveloped the area with the result that travelling to and fro that area have become a nightmare and has truncated socio-economic activities

Adaramola said ” we are making this urgent call in view of the incessant rate of kidnapping and banditry in the area.

” We recall that a few days ago, an Army Captain was kidnapped, it was the same spot that the wife of the traditional ruler of Odigbo and her daughter were kidnapped a few months ago.

” On May 20th, a Naval Commander was kidnapped at Ose- Oba in Akoko South-West council area of the state.

Adaramola said that tight security was needed ” now than ever as this would reduce the incessant kidnapping, armed banditry and hostilities.

He appealed to the law enforcement agency s in the state to ” overhaul their security architecture in Akoko area to enhance better performance.

The President appealed to the newly constituted Amotekun security outfit to ” hit the ground running in order to complement the efforts of the regular security agencies.

Adaramola also appealed to traditional rulers ” to encourage their subjects to establish vigilante groups in their domain and ensure that suspicion faces found in their midst are reported to the police.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: