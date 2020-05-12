Breaking News
Translate

Top Czech football league to resume on May 23

On 5:36 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Czech football league

The Czech Republic’s top football league will return to action on May 23 after being suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s League Football Association (LFA) said Tuesday.

“The League Panel approved the restart of the top flight and the second division today,” the LFA tweeted.

The First League top division “will resume on Saturday, May 23 with a postponed match between FK Teplice and Slovan Liberec,” it added.

READ ALSO: Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog

First League teams still have to play six regular-season games each.

After that, the top six teams will play another five games each for the title, while the bottom six teams will play five times in a battle against relegation, with two sets to go down.

The four remaining teams in the middle of the table will play for a single spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Reigning champions Slavia Prague are eight points clear of second-placed Viktoria Plzen in the First League.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!