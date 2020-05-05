Togo president takes oath of office for fourth straight term

Kindly Share This Story:

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe was sworn into office over the weekend at a ceremony streamed on Facebook. The entire ceremony lasted an hour and 18 minutes.

It took place in a hall in the capital Lome with the Constitutional Court judges presided over the ceremony. The President of the court administered the oath of office to Gnassingbe – his fourth consecutive term.

His oath included amongst others a solemn pledge to respect and defend the constitution, to faithfully fulfil the high functions entrusted to him, to be guided only by the general interest and respect for the rights.

As well as to devote all efforts at promotion of development, the common good, peace and national unity; to preserve the integrity of the national territory, and to be a faithful and loyal servant of the people.

The president who remained unmasked throughout the ceremony was handed articles of the state including the national flag and the constitution by mostly masked officials. The judges were all masked.

In attendance were government officials and diplomats who were seated in strict observance of social distancing regulations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

