Thunderstorm strikes JSS 3 student to death in Enugu

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA — A 15-year-old boy, identified as Chinonso Ezema, was on Wednesday, struck to death by thunderstorm at Ama Egbu, Ede Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The boy who was a Junior Secondary School 3 student of Community Secondary School, Ede Oballa, was said to be fixing a metal which channels rainwater into their tank on a rainy evening when he was struck by thunder and he died immediately.

When Vanguard visited the sleepy community, the deceased elder brother, Nwachukwu Ezema, said the family is still in shock as to what happened to their promising child.

He also said “It was in the evening after a heavy downpour when my phone rang and I was summoned to come home.

“On getting home, I noticed a crowd of people in a state of confusion, running helter-skelter in our compound to salvage a situation; that was when I discovered the lifeless body of my younger brother lying on the floor.

“I was told that he was trying to fix a metal which collects water into our tank and he was struck by thunder.

” We are in deep morning but I know that God has a purpose for all our existence. I believe he has fulfilled his purpose in life; that was why God allowed this tragic incident to befall him. It is a bitter reality to live with for me and the entire households,” he said.

Recall that this is the second time in three weeks thunderstorm would kill children in Nsukka Local Government Area.

The first incident happened at Army Barracks three weeks ago, where two pupils, Nnadozie Asogwa, and Wilson Nnasom were struck to death by thunderstorm while trying to pluck mango fruits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

