A group of young and politically conscious Nigerians has described attempts by some people to distract Nigeria’s focus on containing coronavirus pandemic by raising illegitimate concerns about the whereabouts of the President and his deputy as regrettable and shameful.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator Olawale Badmus, the Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front, (BOSF) said it has observed that these people have been looking for ways to ensure that they become the centre of attention at a time when all hands should be on deck to fight the unseen enemy.

The group said it is also laughable that supposed adults will position themselves like kids and ask questions that even three-year-old kids wouldn’t ask. BOSF said the President and Vice President are discharging their duties from their offices and it is clear for all to see.

BOSF mentioned that on Thursday, May 8th 2020, Buhari announced the appointment of the Police Trust Fund Board of Trustees while Vice President Osinbajo on same day chaired a Meeting of the President’s Power Sector Reform Working Group.

“Anyone short of those with these incredible figments of imagination can easily confirm the activities of the President and his deputy on Social Media easily. But these harbingers of hate and shameless liars are only interested in taking the society on a ride using Social Media.”

“As anyone can see the President and his deputy are solely concerned about improving the lives of Nigerians and they have fully applied themselves to it. While most economies are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria is doing well to stay afloat and this shows the type of work going on behind the scenes.

“Leaders across the world are leading by example by making sure they observe social distancing and self isolation when necessary. Like President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, leaders have embraced teleconferencing as much as possible to hold meetings and provide solutions to Nigeria’s immediate problems.”

The group stressed that this was not the time for the President or Vice President to travel around the country. “President Buhari set up a Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. The Task Force has provided daily updates to Nigerians,” BSOF said, adding that “the President also set up the Economic Sustainability Committee led by the Vice President to draw up a plan to see the economy through the fallouts of the pandemic.”

It also added that all across the world, leaders are working from their offices and homes and this is also what is applicable in Nigeria. “There is no leader across the world that is commissioning projects or holding public meetings like before. Everyone is adhering to best practices at this time.

“The media and social media is awash with constant updates of the activities of both the President and Vice President, deliberately asking Where is Buhari and Osinbajo is a ploy by a jobless set of people to derail the activities of the government.

“These elements should not be paid any attention,” BSOF said, stressing that they are a distraction that Nigeria does not need at this time.

According to the group “this is when we must seriously commend the Traditional Media that has stood out of this nonsense and also commend serious online media who have ignored the fake news.

“Nigerians shouldn’t pay the detractors any attention, they are unscrupulous elements who are simply looking for anything to make themselves relevant,” the group concluded.

The group also knocked the people calling for the resignation of Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

They described them as mere traducers who are up to no good. “These are unknown, unscrupulous elements who barely understand the workings of government. Mr Adesina has played being active as a spokesperson to the President and has executed his duties professionally.

The group urged Nigerians to observe social distancing as much as they can and to always wear their face masks to protect themselves and those close to them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

