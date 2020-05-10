This rubbish has to stop ― Inem Peter cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

Curvy Nollywood actress, Inem Peter, has expressed her disgust over fans who take advantage of her erotic social media posts, to send her erotic messages; insisting she is not finding it funny any longer.

Inem shared a screenshot of a message she got from a fan. She quoted him thus ” Hello my dear, I want to be your sex toy please my dear. To be honest, I would like to be with you babe and I promise to always suck you hard, anytime you want me to. Please contact me if you really need me, let’s talk okay? I promise to always suck you harder”

What was Inem’s reaction? She simply wrote ” WTF??? This rubbish has to stop now!”

Inem Peter is a Lagos-based celebrated Nollywood actress, who is known for her carefree nature and sensual posts on Instagram

