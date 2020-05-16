Kindly Share This Story:

Like every other field of endeavour, analysts, critics, and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry have often pointed out that hard work is a core element that determines the success and relevance of any artiste.

Reiterating the popular quote by the former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, “nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy”, Afro-Fusion singer/songwriter, Olanrewaju Afolabi, professionally known as Diistill maintains that the value of hard work remains constant and that the industry is conducive enough for upcoming talents that are diligent enough.

“The industry is very conducive right now, and this is very evident in the various music charts across the country. We now have new breeds topping charts for months, and upcoming talents becoming superstars within a few months. That is enough evidence that the industry is accommodating to emerging artists. Hard work is, however, a virtue that must be imbibed to reach the top and achieve all the successes they dream of; myself inclusive.”

In a chat with Vanguard, the 23-year-old computer scientist/entrepreneur, who recently released a single titled “More Day More Money” revealed that the single was inspired by his rough journey through life and seeks to motivate others with his story.

“I wrote “More Day More Money” to inspire my fans not to give up but work harder regardless of the situation they find themselves. I referred to my days in MAPOLY Abeokuta and my journey through the rough patches. I have bid goodbye to poverty right now and I would like many young hustlers to be inspired to keep moving till they achieve their dreams.”

