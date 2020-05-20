The drama returns: Multichoice Nigeria announces #BBNaija Season 5

Kindly Share This Story:

…Season 5 Premiere set for July 2020

…Auditions to now hold online and start Wednesday, May 20

Following the success of the fourth season of the biggest and most viewed event on African television, Big Brother Naija, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the fifth season of the show will premiere in July 2020.

For its fifth season, the BBNaija show will run an online audition process starting Wednesday, May 20 till Saturday, May 30, 2020. Potential contestants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a Housemate in season 5 of Big Brother Naija.

Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos. The online audition is free and open to Interested male and female participants who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.

Speaking on the return of BBNaija, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said, “Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood. This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020.”

READ ALSO:

With the Big Brother Naija reality show, MultiChoice Nigeria is committed to providing premium content and entertainment on its DStv and GOtv platforms. As the new edition draws near, fans and viewers can get ready for the excitement and entertainment this season will bring as they enjoy weeks of unending drama, intrigue, romance, Friday night games, the famous Saturday night parties and an overall battle of wits as the Housemates vie for the ultimate prize.

Mr Ugbe added: “The timing of the show is also particularly important, given the dominance of the COVID-19 pandemic; auditions for the fifth edition will now hold online and viewers and stakeholders alike can rest assured knowing that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show, even as we guarantee the premium entertainment BBNaija is renowned for.”

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues to produce some of the country’s biggest TV personalities and pop culture influencers since its maiden edition in 2006. Some of these personalities include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke and more recently, Mercy Eke, Mike Edwards, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre, Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora Bamike “BamBam” Olawunmi, Tunde “Teddy A” Adenibuyan, Efe Ejeba, Bisola Aiyeola and Tokunbo “Tboss” Idowu.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: