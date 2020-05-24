Kindly Share This Story:

…says COVID-19 necessitates changes

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has called on Nigerians to be steadfast and imbibe the culture of compassion as they celebrate the eid el fitr amidst the pandemic.

The governor in a state broadcast on Sallah, said the Ramadan fasting had been a soul searching exercise and a rejuvenation of physical and spiritual dimensions which will strengthen them to face, with all sense of responsibility, their spiritual and worldly affairs.

“It is my prayer that we shall attain the highest reward of Jannatul Firdaus.

May I remind you to remain steadfast in imbibing the culture of compassion, honesty and peaceful coexistence, as salient lessons of the Ramadan,” he said.

Tambuwal said this year’s Ramadan and Sallah festivities came at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the world.

“This has necessitated unprecedented changes in our lives, thereby immensely affecting the socio economic wellbeing of humanity.”

“Alhamdulillah ala’kulli hal, though we have had our fair share of those infected by the pandemic, we remain ever grateful to the Almighty for his mercies so far.”

“I must express my appreciation to the good people of Sokoto State for their cooperation in this trying moment. Let us not relent in adhering strictly to all guidelines and measures with regards to the pandemic.”

“Please endeavour to protect the good name that is known of us by being obedient to authority especially the good counsel of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto and our ulamas, who in their wisdom resolved that, we observe Eid’el fitr two raka’at prayer in jumu’at mosques instead of the usual prayer grounds. Women and children are to remain at home and traditional Sallah visitations should be strictly in conformity with the guidelines and measures that are aimed at avoiding exposure to the dreaded disease. Be rest assured all that is being done, is purely in our best interest.”

READ ALSO:

The governor appreciated the dedication and sacrifice of their health workers who were the first line of defence against the Coronavirus.

“Your role has not only saved many lives but also gone a long way in limiting the spread of the pandemic.”

“Let me seize this opportunity to once again express our profound gratitude to individuals and organisations that have assisted us in cash and kind in the fight against the pandemic. These include CA-Covid group, BUA, Access Bank, UBA, Fidelity Bank, Eco Bank, Nigeria Flour Mills, NNPC, some members of the National Assembly, Goodluck Ebele Johnathan Foundation and other good spirited individuals. ”

” In the light of these, I would like to acknowledge the efforts and patriotism of our security Agencies towards ensuring adherence of the populace to rules and regulations especially the inter State Lockdown. We will not rest on our oars in giving you whatever support to achieve your noble objectives.

“While commending the Federal government for its proactive response to the health challenges of the citizenry, I deem it necessary to call for drastic and specific measures against armed banditry in some local government areas of the State, where numerous lives have been lost, enormous property destroyed and thousands of our citizens physically and socio economically displaced.”

” I want to urge us to use this auspicious period to increase our supplications and prayers for Allah (SWT) to bring an end to all the difficulties and challenges in our State, nation and world at large,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: