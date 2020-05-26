Taiyel Lawanson set to overthrow Cynthia Morgan as Dancehall Queen

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s a well known fact that dancehall music is a genre in the Nigerian music industry with few notable acts, from Timaya to Patoranking, Ketch Up, to mention a few, with the embattled Cynthia Morgan as the only notable female act worthy of mentioning.

Cynthia Morgan competed neck-to-neck with her male counterparts. Her discography and laurels won so far is an attestation to the fact that she is still the Nigerian Dancehall Queen before record label contract brouhaha kept her off the music radar for the past few years.

However, any ardent follower of afrobeat music growth beyond the shores of Africa should be familiar with one name on the American media space. From a feature on HBO Ballers Tv, NXT Style Mag and Fame Mag to mention a few, it’s no other than the New York Based Nigerian Dancehall sensation, Taiwo Lawanson better known as Taiyel.

Though she is gradually gaining prominence in Nigeria, Taiyel is no newbie on the afrobeat scene in the diaspora. Her debut single in 2016, ‘Enemy say’ was a moderate hit in the African Community. From New York City to Atlanta Georgia, she followed up with ‘P.O.P’, an acronym for ‘Power of Perception’ though her most recent offering titled ‘Matter’ eventually found a way into the Nigerian music landscape and gaining ascendancy on the airwaves with the speed of a cyclone.

Her style of dancehall music which is a unique blend of old school elements and new school flavour, makes her unlike any other new female artist of African extraction today. Blessed with witty wordplay, quick deliveries, melodic tones and captivating lyrics, Taiyel is truly a well-rounded artist with unlimited potentials.

READ ALSO:

She has carved out a musical style of her own as she effortlessly creates genuine, multi-faceted songs that takes the listener on a reflective journey. She is raw, intense and her hardcore lyrics are personal but tells powerful stories with a masterful delivery.

Describing her brand of music in a chat, Taiyel said; “I would describe my sound as a fusion of my Nigerian roots, which is afrobeats and my diaspora life and experience in New York City. Taking from the influence of the music over here in America and mixing it with afrobeats to birth what I call the new Era Afrobeats (Afro Fusion, or you can say Afro wave), because my sound is really different from the Nigerian sound many may hear. Its also heavily influenced by my culture and my language. I always make sure my music finds a way to connect with every race, be it Nigerian or foreign. So, it’s a no brainer if my music is spilling over to my motherland, I am definitely coming back home to overtake.

With the ill-wind of discord blowing across Jude Okoye’s Northside Inc and embattled dancehall queen Cynthia Morgan, it is safe to say a hostile takeover vis-a-vis the Dancehall Queen throne is in the offing.

Taiyel says that works are in the pipeline for her to drop her debut EP and she is cocksure it’s going to blow our minds, hence setting foot in the door for her invasion on the vacant dancehall queen’s throne.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: