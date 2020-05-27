Kindly Share This Story:

After receiving an overwhelming number of entries, Africa’s leading financial and human capital technology firm, SystemSpecs has officially closed the window on submission of entries and announced judges for its 2020 Children’s Day Essay writing Competition.

The firm made this disclosure as it revealed it received about 2000 entries within two weeks from participants in public and private schools between the ages of 9 and 16 in the junior and senior categories of the competition.

“We are really excited at the interest shown by young Nigerians in transforming the country through the positive application of technology. The large number of entries received within such a short time validates our assumptions that young Nigerians are yearning for the opportunities to contribute to making the country better,” said Akor Akpenyi, SystemSpecs’ CSR programme administrator.

To evaluate and select winning entries for the top prizes in the two competition categories, SystemSpecs has unveiled a panel of judges made up of distinguished individuals from Nigeria’s technology and education ecosystems.

The judges are technology entrepreneur and business coach, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata; longstanding technology education and empowerment expert, Banke Alawaye; senior technology journalist of repute, Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa; technology development manager, Stella Chibuike-Ezike; and technology publisher and co-founder of TechPoint Africa, Muyiwa Matuluko.

“We believe the competition has stretched the minds of younger Nigerians and provided them an opportunity to see themselves as being relevant to the emergence of a better Nigeria,” said John Obaro, SystemSpecs’ Managing Director. Speaking further, he said: “there is no doubt we would uncover some amazing visionaries and talents among the participants and our company is more than ready to celebrate them and reward their efforts”

Winners of the competition are expected to be announced on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Winners of the competition are expected to be announced on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

