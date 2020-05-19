Kindly Share This Story:

SystemSpecs, providers of innovative technology solutions – Remita, Paylink and HumanManager, has announced a call for participation in its 2020 Children’s Day Essay Writing Competition open only to children from age 9 to 16 who school and live in Nigeria.

Themed “Nigeria of my Dream: Making it Happen with Technology” and in junior and senior categories, participants are to submit entries by email to participate@systemspecs.com.ng on or before noon of May 26, 2020. With only one entry allowed per participant, the email should also bear an attachment of participants’ passport photograph.

Entries into the junior category are for children between ages 9 and 12 and should not exceed 1,000 words while entries into the senior category are for children between ages 13 and 16 and with a maximum of 1,500 words.

Expected to be typed in Microsoft Word, double spaced with a font size of 12, entries must be participants’ original ideas – not their parents’, guardian’s or any other influence. Each entry should include a cover page that bears participants’ full name, date of birth, contact address, submission category, school name and parent’s/guardian’s phone number. Cover page details will not be included in essay’s total word count.

“The SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is part of our broader corporate social responsibility goal of advancing capacity development for Nigerians across various levels,” said Akor Akpenyi, SystemSpecs’ CSR programme administrator. “We believe that it is important to stir up the passion of younger Nigerians to take advantage of the abundant technology opportunities of the future.”

Also commenting, ’Deremi Atanda, Executive Director at SystemSpecs, said that the firm has had a first-hand experience of the transformative impact of technology especially based on its involvement in many national, state and private initiatives where its software solutions have been deployed over the years. “We believe the right use of technology provides an excellent opportunity for Nigeria to thrive. Hence our decision to actively encourage the fertilisation of bright ideas from young Nigerians,” he said

Coming from SystemSpecs, a 28-year-old household name on the fintech and human capital technology scene in Africa, the 2020 edition of the Children’s Day Essay Competition would birth many bright ideas for the future directly from young innovators.

