Suspected leader of cult group terrorizing Ikorodu communities arrested

By Evelyn Usman

A suspected leader of a cult group that has been terrorizing communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos during the lockdown that was recently eased, has been arrested.

His identity was given simply as Mukaila. But he is popularly known as Actor.

He was arrested alongside a suspected member of his group by operatives of the Tactical Unit of the zone 2 commands, Onikan, Lagos, in his hideout, Monday.

Recovered, were one Pump Action gun, 55 live cartridges, one locally made axe, and assorted charms.

Confirming the arrest, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, said, “ upon the presidential order to lockdown Lagos, Ogun and the FCT; some criminal elements took the advantage to carry out criminal activities, thereby terrorizing, robbing, and molesting members of the public.

“Based on these; the AIG ordered some tactical units of the Zone to gather intelligence and information that could lead to the apprehension of the cult leaders and their members involved. Hence, information on one Mukaila a.k.a. ACTOR, a suspected cult leader terrorizing Maya, Itele, Igode, and Adamo areas of Ikorodu, Lagos, was received. “ A team of operatives attached to Zonal Monitoring Unit stormed the hideout, where the said Mukaila and one of his boys were arrested, with arms, ammunition and assorted charms.

“Investigation is in progress and actions being expedited to arrest fleeing suspects.

“Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation”, she said.

