Suspected Aiye kingpin, ‘Obasanjo’, two others killed in Lagos

The suspected leader of the Aiye confraternity, Waidi, popularly known as ‘Obasanjo’ was weekend, shot dead by members of a rival cult group, in the Oworoshoki area of Lagos.

Two other persons, one of them a nursing mother was also shot dead.

The deceased was reportedly driving home at about 8.30 pm, Sunday, when members of a rival cult group who were trailing him, fired a shot at his car.

He was said to have alighted to inspect the level of damage on his car, on reaching the boundary between Oworoshoki and Ifako, only to sight the armed rival members approaching.

In his bid to escape, eyewitnesses said he ran into a traditional ruler house within the vicinity, from where he took refuge at Ifako bus-stop.

But the armed rival group chased him inside the church,matcheted and shot him dead.

When news of his death filtered around, residents, remained indoors and put calls across to their loved ones who were yet to return, to remain where they were.

Members of Aiye confraternity were said to have launched a reprisal attack, in the process of which one of their opponent with an undisclosed identity, was killed. A stray bullet from them, according to residents, hit a nursing mother.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said two persons whose identities he gave as Sunday Moses and Stephen Jacob, had been arrested.

He added that: “ A manhunt for Elba, Elebe, Ayomide, Demola, and Elsi, who was fingered in the killing has been intensified. The area is calm as a patrol team led by the Area ‘H’ Commander, is still patrolling there”.

