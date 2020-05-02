Survey: Half of German ladies worried about contracting virus at hairdressing salon

Kindly Share This Story:

For the first time in over six weeks, hairdressers in Germany on Saturday were allowed to re-open, but many people were not sure whether to visit the hairdressing salon was a good idea.

One in four people, 25 per cent polled in a YouGov survey commissioned by dpa said they had “mild concerns” but would still go for a trim, while 13 per cent said they had “major concerns” or “very major concerns.”

The representative survey found that 11 per cent would not be making any hair appointments due to the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The researchers also asked whether people had been trying their own hand at cutting hair while salons were shut during the pandemic. They found that one in seven people (14 per cent) had given it a go.

Another 11 per cent sought help from someone else to tame their locks, with largely positive results: 87 per cent of people who got a lockdown haircut said they were either “very satisfied” or “rather satisfied” with it.

According to YouGov, only three per cent of amateur haircuts ended in disaster very unsatisfied.

