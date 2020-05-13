Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Peoples Party, YPP, as the lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, upheld the March 19 verdict of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which voided Ubah’s sack from the Senate.

In the lead judgment read by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the Supreme Court held that the appellate court was right to invalidate the April 11, 2019 judgment of the Abuja High Court that removed Ubah from the Senate.

It held that the Abuja court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to determine a matter that arose from a primary election conducted in Anambra State.

According to the Supreme Court, the cause of action emanated from Anambra State and not the FCT.

It will be recalled that Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court at Kubwa had in his judgment, sacked Ubah from the Senate over the allegation that he used a forged National Examination Council, NECO, certificate to contest the senatorial election that held in Anambra South on February 23, 2019.

The trial judge further made a consequential order that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the Certificate of Return it issued to Ubah and issue a fresh one to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, Dr. Obinna Uzoh, who he declared the valid winner of the election.

