Super Eagles star Osimhen loses father, Pinnick mourns

Patrick Osimhen, the father of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, has passed away, the Lille goal poacher took to social media to announce the sad news yesterday.

“Rest in peace dad. I have no words to describe this feeling,” Osimhen wrote.

Lille have paid homage to the deceased Patrick Osimhen on Twitter, stating: “Today we learned with great sadness of the passing of Victor Osimhen’s father.

“The entire LOSC family is joined in grief with Victor and his family. He has our full support during this difficult time.”

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation reached out to the Super Eagles’ forward who lost his father on Saturday evening, expressing grief and a groundswell of sorrow among the Nigerian Football family over the passing of the patriarch of the Osimhen family.

Reports said Mr. Patrick Osimhen, 80, died in Lagos on Saturday night after a brief illness.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick was the first to reach out to the player following the outbreak of the sad news, and he assured the former U17 World Cup winner of the empathy and support of the country’s football family at this challenging moment for the youngster and his family.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Osimhen was nominated for Lille’s Player of the Season for the 2019-2020 campaign.

The former Wolfsburg starlet, who scored 18 goals in all competitions last term, was named Lille’s Player of the Month for August and September 2019.

Vanguard

