Sultan urges Muslims to look out for new moon to end Ramadan

By Ishola Balogun

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Muslim across the country to look out for the new Islamic moon of Shawwal from Friday, May 22.

This was contained in a statement by its Deputy Secretary General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

The Muslims umbrella body felicitated with Nigerian Muslims for observing the Ramadan of 1441 AH and prayed to almighty Allah to avail them the opportunity to p0witness another Ramadan in good health.

“Following the advice by the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) that Friday May 22, 2020 which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1441 AH is the first day to look for the Crescent of Shawwal, 1441 AH.

“However, on that day, the moon will set few minutes before the sun, which makes the sighting of the crescent practically impossible.

“Nonetheless, the president-general of NSCIA in compliance with the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) enjoins the Nigerian Muslims to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1441 AH, immediately after sunset on Friday May 22, which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1441 AH,” he said.

He enjoined Muslim faithful across the country to be on the lookout for possible announcement by NSCIA President General, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on the termination of the 2020 Ramadan fast.

While reminding the Ummah of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the Council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (i.e. the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

The Sultan said in addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted to report credible positive sighting of the Shawwal crescent are as follows:

1 Sheikh Dahir Bauchi 08036121311 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com

2 Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 08035537382 malamkabara@yahoo.com

3 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com

4 Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub 07032558231 Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com

5 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 08020878075 Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com

6 Alh. Abdullahi Umar 08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com

7 Prof. J.M. Kaura 08067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com

8 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com

9 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08029032575 habibelilory@ymail.com

10 Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim 08027091623 Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com

11 Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com

12 Sheikh Abdur-Razzaq Ishola 08023864448 08051111063 hustaz@yahoo.com

13 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com

14 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 08028327463 08057752980 Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng

15 Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com

16 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com

17 Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salihu 08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com

18 Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku 0805 7041968 udukku@yahoo.com

19 Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com

20 Qadee Ahamad Bobboy 08035914285 adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com

