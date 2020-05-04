STRIKE: Residents accuse doctors of blackmailing Enugu govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU Urban Residents have accused the striking Resident Doctors at the State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, of employing blackmail in a pandemic era, to intimidate the state government into accepting payment of jumbo salaries for the doctors that may not be sustained in a long run.

The metropolitan residents under the umbrella of Enugu Urban Residents Association, in a press conference, on Monday, prayed the doctors to immediately suspend the 11 days strike for the sake of human lives; adding that in the event the doctors remain recalcitrant, the sate government should immediately commence contempt proceedings against the doctors who were earlier embargoed by the industrial court from embarking on industrial action.

The Resident Doctors had however, on Monday, announced relaxation of the industrial action to boost treatment and control of the coronavirus that has so far recorded a total number of eight cases, with six active cases, while two have been discharged.

President of the Enugu Urban Residents Association, Mr. Samuel Okafor who held press briefing with protesting placard-carrying members, also suggested that the state government should immediately employ fresh doctors to make up for the shortfall created by the striking Resident Doctors.

The group accused the doctors of being insensitive to the economic slide which they said has made it even more difficult to pay the 100 percent CONMESS being canvased by the Resident Doctors.

Okafor said: “Where do they think that Ugwuanyi’s government will get fund to pay them now? How? Have they forgotten that Ugwuanyi’s government on assumption of office in 2015 was faced with a recessed economy that nearly shut down governance in Nigeria?’ Since then, coupled with the crashed price of crude oil globally, the business of governance has continued to suffer adequate funding. This was unlike 2011-2015 when price of crude was consistently between 100 dollars and 110 dollars per a barrel.

READ ALSO:

“With the raging COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the economy of the world with the price of oil at zero per cent for the first time in international market, where do the Parklane Resident Doctors want the current administration to get money and pay them 100 per cent CONMESS? Are these Resident Doctors of Parklane saying that other civil servants should be denied their monthly salaries and allowances and that government should abandon all other financial obligations and pay them 100 per cent CONMESS?

“We cannot understand what they really want and how they think they will achieve it at this point. What happened to the 25 percent COVID-19 pandemic allowance Ugwuanyi’s government paid the doctors and other health workers just a day before they embarked on the needless strike? What about the life assurance scheme approved for them which is the first of its kind in the country since the outbreak of the global health pandemic? These are not parts of their employment entitlements, but the state government gave it to them as additional incentives to motivate them.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: