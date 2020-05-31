Stop leaving your music sales revenue in hands of third parties. Do it yourself says ITAAW a new DIY distribution platform

Kindly Share This Story:

Today is the launch day for the international and world-renowned music distribution company ITAAW Limited starting operations in Africa for the main purpose of assisting African artists to achieve economic independence.

The company has watched over the years as many artists laboured and created music without getting rewarded with accurate sales figures because they had no direct access to their music sales figure. They are sent sales figures on excel sheets every 3 months. Documents that can easily be manipulated

Some use some other foreign platforms where it is difficult for them to access their revenue due to the challenges of payment systems to Nigeria. This has made this a bad choice for most labels/artists.

This need is the reason ITAAW is set up. ITAAW is an acronym for “It’s Time All Artists Win”. The philosophy is, if all artists can make a living off the sales of their music, then they have won.

The system is designed for every label/artist to be able to do all their business by themselves without any middleman. Create an account, sign up and sign in to have access to use all the features on the platform like uploading directly to all the major music stores in the world.

Visit https://www.itaaw.com and all your distribution issues will be resolved.

The Manager of the parent company based in Ireland Mr Selcuk Kösemehmetoglu noted that this is the time for Africans to become part of the global community of creative people making money from their creativity and getting paid directly.

To create a release that will become active almost immediately on all the worlds music stores like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Boomplay, and over 150 other music stores.

The Nigerian team comprise of Mr Olukolade Ajayi (Ronkay) who is a media executive running the satellite music channel Afro music pop on DSTV and GOTV and has been very instrumental to the success of Nigerian artists like Zdon Paporrella, Orezi and Yovi.

Mr. Ayodeji Alawemo who is a renowned artists manager in Nigeria with several successful artists like Terry G, Jahbless, Orezi and many more.

And Mr. Niyi Adekeye (NiyiGiggles) a successful A&R / PR expert with the defunct no 1 music crew in Africa, Mohits and also the publisher of Giggles Magazine.

With the launch of ITAAW today, it’s apparent that African creative industry has added a new feather to their cap and the recognition in the international market is going to get distributed to everyone and not just a few.

Vanguard

