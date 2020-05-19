Stockbrokers Institute changes baton as Amolegbe emerges President

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) on Tuesday announced the election of Mr Olatunde Amolegbe as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council, succeeding the incumbent President, Mr Adedapo Adekoje after the Institute’s maiden virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Amolegbe, an accomplished investment analyst, and a fellow of the Institute was until his election, the First Vice President. Mr Oluwole Adeosun, the Second Vice President, has become the First Vice President while Mr Oluropo Dada, the Chief Executive Officer, Network Capital won the keenly contested election to emerge the new Second Vice President.

In a statement by the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, the following members were re-elected to the Council: Mr Garba Kurfi, Mr Chiemeka Jude and Mrs Edoka Nkoli while the trio of Mr Babarinde Sunday, Mr Martins Olaolu and Dr Momoh Mohammed were elected.

READ ALSO:

By the institute’s convention, Mr Adekoje will formerly hand over to Mr Amolegbe at a later date in a high profile ceremony, called investiture.

In his valedictory speech, Mr Adekoje who assumed office as the President in April 2018 expressed satisfaction that his administration was able to achieve landmark projects despite the inclement operating environment. He attributed this to divine intervention and unflinching support of every member of the Institute. He pledged to continue to support the Institute in whatever capacity and urged members to rally round the in-coming administration for sustainable achievements.