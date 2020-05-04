Stay at home, Sanwo-Olu tells Lagos civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government has asked all its civil servants not to resume for work immediately, as the five-week lockdown imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos and two other states to combat coronavirus disease will be eased today.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a briefing, yesterday at the State House in Marina, said the delayed resumption of the state’s workforce was a deliberate attempt to prevent a development that may lead to a crowding of people on the roads and public places.

Only emergency workers and those on essential duties will be allowed to work today, the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu said the state’s civil service offices would be re-opened for business on Tuesday, but only for officers from Grade Level 15 and above.

“If any junior-ranked officer must be at work, the Accounting Officer of the Ministry must give clearance to the officer,” the governor said.

Further, he said: “In amending the work guidelines earlier issued, which stopped members of the public service from Grade Level 1 to 12 from going to work, we have had to review this position and we are extending the directive to all civil servants, regardless of level. All civil servants must stay away from work on Monday.

“On Tuesday, only officers from Grade Level 15 and above have express permission to come to work. All other essential officers that may need to be at work will be informed by the Accounting Officer of each Ministry as may be required.

“From today on, there will be curfew from 8p.m., to 6a.m., and all movement within these hours are prohibited, except for people on essential services, which are agro-products, petroleum products, relief materials and food supplies.”

READ ALSO:

As part of the moves by the state government to prevent crowding in public places, the governor directed all markets to open for three days weekly in alternation.

“Food markets across the state are to be opened only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9a.m., to 3p.m. Non-food markets, shall only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays within the stipulated hours.”

He said all traders must put on face mask and provide hand sanitizers in their markets.

“It is compulsory for any resident that must be in public places to face mask,” the governor said.

“Also, banks and other private firms must open businesses with 60 per cent of staff strength, while also operating within the hours of 9a.m., and 3p.m.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: