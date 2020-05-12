Stallion Group partners Morsun Clinics on 2-month free medical outreach

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Stallion Empowerment Initiative, SEI, the charity arm of Stallion Group, has partnered with Morsun Mobile Clinics to offer free medical consultation and drugs to residents of Lagos across 11 clinics.

The group’s CEO, Mr. Anant Badjatya, in his remark to the press stated that the medical outreach will treat over 70 common ailments in Nigeria and will reach over 20,000 people in the city over the course of two months.

The service aims to provide some succour to people who can’t access hospitals due to overcrowding during the pandemic or for those who can’t simply afford a treatment.

He further added that “there is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country and it is our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need.”

He explained that Morsun Mobile Clinics are strategically located in business districts for the easy access of the working communities.

“These clinics are known for providing quality, affordable and accessible health care to Nigerians. In Lagos they have seven existing clinics and four new ones that have been commissioned this month,” he added.

At Victoria Island there are two clinics at Adeola Odeku Street and one near 1004. It also has one clinic each at Ajaye Road, Ogba; Aina Street, Ojudu; City Mall, Onikan Roundabout; Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1; Ayangburen Road, Ikorodu.

The four new ones are being strategically placed at Orile, Apapa Road, Ajah, Somulu to best cater to the working class.

SEI, Badjatya told journalists, works to develop scalable, impactful and sustainable programmes that shall leave a visible impact for the future generations in West Africa. The key focus is towards providing better education, health care and skill and capability building in youth communities.

“The association with the mobile clinic,” he said, “is a step towards fulfilment of accessible health care and wellbeing of the community.

“Stallion is working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the government to alleviate the circumstances of COVID-19 patients, frontline workers and lots of daily wage earners who are most impacted by the lockdown.”

Group’s Charity arm SEI pledged free rice and fish for three months to all hospitals dedicated to COVID – 19 care in Nigeria. 89 State hospitals in Nigeria are already registered as a part of this programme. The selfless people in SEI working in the frontline risk their lives to ensure that aid reaches where it is required the most.

SEI has also deployed staff buses to ferry health care workers to hospitals dedicated to COVID – 19 treatment in Lagos. The free staff buses along with driver and fuelling is attached to the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for 3 months to ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus.

Stallion’s partnering with the Morsun Mobile Clinic has an amazing capability to make an impact on the community and the region. Their sustainability and good success will ensure better access to basic healthcare. This act of kindness will have a far-reaching impact with thousands of patients directly and immediately benefitting from this gesture.

