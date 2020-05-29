Breaking News
SPECIAL REPORT: FG allocates N4.1 trillion to health in 21 years

SPECIAL REPORT: FG allocates N4.1 trillion to health in 21 years…Spends N82.2 trillion

By Clifford Ndujihe

SINCE 1999, Federal Government’s allocation to the health sector has been abysmal. In the last 21 years, the Federal Government has produced a budget of N82.2 trillion out of which it allocated N4.096 trillion or 4.98 per cent to health.

This is a far cry from the N12.33 trillion the sector would have got if the Federal Government earmarked 15 per cent of the appropriations for healthcare delivery.

Between 1999 and 2008, the Federal Government had a budget of N14.205 trillion. Of this sum, Vanguard’s checks showed that a miserly N750 billion or 5.28 per cent was allocated to health.

The trend was continued in 2009 and sustained thereafter (see table) until the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the failures of the government, last February, when it hit Nigeria.

