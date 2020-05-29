SPECIAL REPORT: FG allocates N4.1 trillion to health in 21 years

Kindly Share This Story:

…Spends N82.2 trillion

By Clifford Ndujihe

SINCE 1999, Federal Government’s allocation to the health sector has been abysmal. In the last 21 years, the Federal Government has produced a budget of N82.2 trillion out of which it allocated N4.096 trillion or 4.98 per cent to health.

This is a far cry from the N12.33 trillion the sector would have got if the Federal Government earmarked 15 per cent of the appropriations for healthcare delivery.

READ ALSO:

Between 1999 and 2008, the Federal Government had a budget of N14.205 trillion. Of this sum, Vanguard’s checks showed that a miserly N750 billion or 5.28 per cent was allocated to health.

The trend was continued in 2009 and sustained thereafter (see table) until the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the failures of the government, last February, when it hit Nigeria.

See the graphic below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: