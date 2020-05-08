Spanish police arrest man with Islamic State links

Kindly Share This Story:

A Moroccan man suspected to have links with Islamic State has been arrested by the Spanish police.

The Guardia Civil force said it had arrested the man, described as deeply radicalised, after a joint investigation with security forces in Morocco and the United States.

“The suspect intended to carry out a terrorist act, the details of which are unknown.

“His links to Islamic State date back at least four years, though he had not displayed any outward signs of radicalisation until recently.

“After Spain imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 14, his interest in the jihadist movement increased,” police said in a statement on Friday.

The police added that since then, the suspect made public pledges of allegiance to Islamic State and declared his hatred of the West on social media.

He was also said to have made several furtive trips around the city, during which police believe he was scouting out potential targets for an attack.

