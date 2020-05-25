Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

As a way of cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on Nigerians, Canada-based South Sudanese serial entrepreneur and actress, Neveen Dominic, has been giving out cash gifts to Nigerians on Instagram.

Sponsored by her brand, Neveen Dominic Cosmetics, Neveen, who is also a film producer, said that at a time like this when businesses are shut down and people are not making any money, it behoves on those who are in a position to help to do so.

According to her, the brand, which has strong footings in Nigeria, was established with a desire to empower black women and aid them in their drive towards economic freedom. This, she said, is part of the reasons why she has decided to put a smile on the faces of her followers on Instagram.

“Philanthropy is not what I do but it is who I am. As a brand and as an individual, I cannot be far removed from the reality of the situation, especially in a country like Nigeria that is filled with energetic entrepreneurs. I have been to Nigeria for a project and immediately fell in love with the entrepreneurial drive of its young people, this is part of the reasons I decided to embark on this project,” she said.

Although the Sudanese actress has been able to touch a couole of lives with the charity drive, Neveen said that she would have wished to do more if not because of financial constraints .

“As we all know, the COVID-19 era is occasioned by hunger. Food is one of the basic needs of man and people are really complaining of hunger this period. So I’m presently in talks with Indomie and other food brands to see how we can reach out to people with packages that can ease what they are passing through. The plan is to feed at least 5,000 people,” she said.

She has also reached out to her friends and colleagues in the fashion and entertainment industry, as well as corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to see how they can contribute to the ongoing drive.

“I will persuade my friends to sponsor giveaways so we can support more people especially during these difficult times. I also want Nigerians to support me by following @neveen_dominic and @neveendominiccosmetics on Instagram and Facebook.

