Suleimqn Nasiru – Sokoto

Sokoto State Commissioner for Land and Housing, Surajo Gatawa, who died earlier on Sunday, has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Mr Gatawa passed away in Sokoto on Sunday evening.

An official statement by the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello, said the commissioner passed on after a brief illness.

His remains were interred at his former residence on Sama Road, opposite Babban Tanki, Sokoto.

The press statement by the state government announcing the late Commissioner’s death read; “Born September 15, 1957, late Gatawa, described as an astute politician, was a Councillor in Sabon Birni Local Government Area between 1988-1989. He also became the Chairman of the same local government area from 1991-1993.

“Between 1999-2007 he was a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency.

“Late Hon. Gatawa is survived by three wives and many children.

“The late Gatawa was among the 26 commissioners Governor Aminu Tambuwal, appointed in November 2018.”

