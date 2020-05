Kindly Share This Story:

Sokoto State Commissioner for Land and Housing, Surajo Gatawa, is dead.

The deceased was among the 26 commissioners Governor Aminu Tambuwal appointed in November 2018.

He was Commissioner for Science and Technology, but was redeployed to the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

The source that disclosed this to TheCable on Sunday did not go into details.

Vanguard

