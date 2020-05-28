Sokoto Attacks: It’s a pity bandits’ve remained active, killing people — Buhari 

Kindly Share This Story:

—Directs fierce military operation

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said it was tragic and unfortunate that bandits have remained active in parts of the country, killing innocent people and throwing families into despair during this period that the world and Nigeria battle Coronavirus pandemic.

This is President Buhari has condoled with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government, Sokoto State, praying for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries.

"We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally.''

“We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally.’’

He noted that a major military operation code-named “Operation Accord” was launched by the military, targeting the bandits that had been tormenting North-West and North Central states.

He said, “This operation will be full time and sustained military offensive that is intended to deny the bandits any breathing space to reorganize and regroup.’’

President Buhari reassured Nigerians that the government was determined to protect them against “remorseless psychopathic mass killers who have no regard for the sanctity of life.’’

