By Ayo Onikoyi

Blessing Egbe: In the light of scientists’ verdict that the Coronavirus pandemic may remain with us longer than previously envisaged, many are of the opinion that the “new normal” in our ways of life may be something that will redefine this generation and change everything the way we used to know them.

This is a fear been entertained by a Nollywood actress and producer, Blessing Egbe who’s having a tough time tinkering with a script she had long written before the pandemic. She expressed her fears and frustration in a recent tweet.

“I have thoroughly cleaned up my script during the lockdown. Now story boarding difficult scenes. But this kissing scene. How do I do it? Should the actors just hold hands and look into each other’s eyes for a few seconds? Coronavirus why do you want to mess me up? She wrote.

Blessing Egbe has produced magnificent films like Two Brides and A Baby, This Thing Called Marriage, Amaka’s Kin, The Women of Nollywood among others.

VANGUARD

