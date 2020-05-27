Kindly Share This Story:

By Pius Alile

The consensus endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu as the sole aspirant against the incumbent governor of Edo state governor, Mr Godwin obaseki for the forthcoming governorship primaries is a welcome development.

In popular democracies this action validates the sophistication and the richness of democratic practices. It also enriches the democratic interest of our people. In addition, It also confronts the power being recklessly wielded by incumbent, and those in position of authority.

In the case of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu and other aspirants, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Dr Pius Odubu, Gen Charles Arhiavbare is a case of No Victor, No vanquished. All of them are eminently qualified to represent the party and become the governor of Edo state. They have decided to subsume their individual interest into the collective benefit of Edo people. They are gallant men that must be celebrated because they have become a beacon of our democratic struggle.

The agreement to select Pastor Osagi Ize Iyamu would not only deepen democracy in the state, it would certainly stop abuse of power by successive governors in the state. It would bring about party supremacy and restore the roles of party participation in governance. It would also bring about popular and collective participation in governance. It would certainly bring about inclusiveness in governance in the near future.

The importance of the significant of this development to the overall growth of our dear state cannot be over emphasized.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his supporters must reached out to the supporters of other aspirants and include them in their various structures.

The Melting Pot would begin when other aspirants advised their supporters accordingly. This would certainly bring about all supporters of all aspirants working together with sole aim of defeating governor obaseki in the upcoming primaries and subsequently defeat the PDP in the gubernatorial elections.

Supporters of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu must demonstrate maturity, magnanimity and work towards a broad based inclusion so they can achieve a melting pot situation.

This melting pot scenario is when the political interest of other aspirants are melted into the pot of our collective interest for the sole aim of victory.

This can only be achieved when Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu and his supporters, particularly those in the heart of his campaign can proactively reach out to the supporters of other aspirants and include them in their various existing structures.

This is vital prior to the primaries and even after the primaries exercise.

This MELTING POT approach must be done in the interest of our collective struggle.

Our collective goal is to oust governor obaseki from power and bring the much desired development to our people. It is now time supporters of all the aspirants close ranks, work with unified desire and restore the winning wave of APC in Edo state.

I want to salute the courage, sacrifice, resilience of Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Dr Pius Odubu and Gen Charles Arhiavbare. The history of political development of our dear state cannot be written without mentioning the names of these great Edo sons.

Their sacrifice today is symbolic. They have restored hope and bring sanity to our body polity. It is our desire that the political thuggery, executive rascality, lack of inclusiveness in governance, poor governance initiatives and alienation of the interest of the people from governance would soon become a thing of the past.

I want to also salute and congratulate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Since coming into the party he has demonstrated desire to work with other aspirants to the growth of our dear state. His leadership skills have been tested and shown he can lead this state to a greater height. His endorsement by other aspirants as candidate to represent them and other party faithfuls in the upcoming APC primaries is a validation of God’s Time Is Now, Edo Must Move Forward.

Hon Pius Alile is the Director of strategy pastor osagie Ize-Iyamu’s campaign Organisation And a Social Analyst.

