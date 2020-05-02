Sexy singer, Ednaco releases “Carry on” video amid COVID-19 lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sultry actress and musician, Edith Nelo Okafor, popularly known as Ednaco has defied all odds to release the video of her trending song “Carry on” amid the Coronavirus pandemic. According to her, it was a deliberate move to contribute her own quota to alleviate the gloom of the lockdown by bringing message of hope and love.

“It’s a motivational song I recorded in 2019. I felt this is the right time to drop it online due to what the world is facing today. The song is a reminder for people to keep pushing and hoping that things would get better because there’s no darkness without light and that applies to all of us and to life itself.

A lot of people have given up on all their dreams and ambitions, they stop bothering to make efforts.

They stop trying. Yes, we all know that life is and can be hard, making choices and choosing a path is hard, things can be gone in a heartbeat, setbacks occur, failure arises and losses happen, but we need to keep pushing and striving because at the end of the tunnel there is light. No matter what you are going through, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said in a chat with Showtime Bonus.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Why you can’t lift lockdown in Nigeria now, CUPP tells FG

Ednaco revealed that she started singing in church at the age of six but took it seriously and went professional in 2016. She started as a duo with her brother and they were called Funstarz. They did a couple of songs and performed at shows together until the brother had to go for the National Youth Service Corps.

That broke up the act and broke her heart too. But the passion picked her up again, seeing her releasing her first official single in 2019 titled “Freaky” and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I chose music as a career because is my passion. I cannot escape it. It is a part of who I am. It has strengthened my understanding of people and their emotions. And I have come to realize that music is my calling in life and it must be nurtured correctly to be able to grow and change the world.

“Music has always been able to comfort and calm me in times of trouble, I would consider music to be more than passion. it’s more like a never-failing friend,” she declared.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: