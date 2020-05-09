Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Sex for Role: Nollywood film maker, Uche Agbo may have finally revealed what most filmmakers face in the hands of actors and actresses, who are desperate for fame. In a meeting with this reporter, the film maker, who is also an author of books and a motivational speaker, revealed that despite him flaunting his wedding ring around whenever he was on set, actresses still “give me signals”.

“We operate a porous movie industry whereby anybody can just come up and says he is an actor!” He lamented. “Truth be told, I don’t ask actresses to give me sex before getting a movie role. If you are on my set, then you earned it! You can’t get to my set through my bed. Most desperate actresses would send me messages on Whatsapp saying they will do anything to be on my set! Can you beat that! Even on set, with my wedding ring on, they still throw advances at me!” Uche lamented.

In another development, Uche Agbo who is also the organizer of the Coal City film festival, that was to be held between last month and this month, has revealed that the organizers of the festival which would attract movie makers around the world to Enugu will announce a new date for the festival. The festival according to him, is a way of celebrating Enugu state for being there for Nollywood right from the early nineties to present.

Uche Agbo, who is currently the Secretary-General of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, says Tyler Perry, the American movie maker, is his mentor. He aspires to be at par with Tyler, in just a few years time.

