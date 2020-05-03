Seven years on, actress Tope Osoba still crushes on Don Jazzy

Kindly Share This Story:

In 2013, delectable Yoruba actress, Temitope Osoba still a greenhorn then, had an interview with “Yours Truly” in Vanguard, where she revealed her crush, then Mo’Hits henchman, Michael Collins Ajereh, famously known as Don Jazzy.

In the interview which was then done over Blackberry chat, the actress was full of admiration for the now Mavin Records overlord and aptly dubbed the Dorobucci perennial bachelor her crush, for many reasons, maybe now primordial.

Interestingly, it appears it wasn’t a girlish fantasy as the actress, seven years after, still seems to have a thing or two for the music maker, if the TikTok video she did days ago has any substance in it.

The actress, like so many celebrities, probably shaking off boredom occasioned by the lockdown, made a video of herself in a romantic conversation with her supposed crush, Don Jazzy!

In the said TikTok video posted on Tope Osoba’s Instagram page, she was having a duet with Don Jazzy and both looked to be hopelessly in love and in tears as if there was a force holding them back from expressing their inner feeling to each other.

“Did you ever love me?” teary Don Jazzy was asking the sobbing actress and her reply was, “I don’t know.” Only her distraught face showed otherwise.

However, the question remains: Does Temitope Osoba still have a crush on Don Jazzy? It must be noted that the video was made by an app called TikTok and Don Jazzy had no real hand in the drama. It was all creation of the actress.

