Senate President appoints Sani Fema SA, sports

Senate President appoints Sani Fema SA, sportsThe President of the Senate Federal Republic of Nigeria,  Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has appointed Hon. Sani Fema as his Special Assistant on Sports Development.

In an appointment letter dated May 14, 2020 and signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori, Fema’s appointment takes effect from the date of resumption.

The CNA congratulated Hon. Fema stating that his appointment is at the pleasure of the Senate President.

“Please accept my congratulations and best wishes on your appointment which is a testimony of the President of the Senate’s confidence and trust in you”, Sani-Omolori stated.

Hon. Sani Fema was the Vice Chairman of Yobe Deserts Football Club until his appointment. He was also the

Executive Chairman of the Yobe State Sports Commission from 2007-2015 and also served as Chairman of Yobe Deserts FC from 2001 -2015.

He was also the Special adviser  to the Governor of Yobe  state on Special Duties from  2005-2007.

