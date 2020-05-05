Senate calls for decentralisation of police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate on Tuesday called for the decentralization of the Nigeria Police Force and strengthening the operational strategies of community policing in order to address the problem of insecurity in the country.

This formed part of the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria security challenges which were considered and approved at the plenary.

The upper legislative chamber set up the committee headed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi on January 29.

The Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, said in a statement that the committee, in its report, made wide-ranging recommendations which were also approved by the lawmakers.

According to him, Senate urged the Federal Government to direct the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police to “decentralise the police command structure with operational and budgetary powers” vested in the zonal commands.

READ ALSO: Senate asks FG to suspend deployment of 5G network in Nigeria

Basiru said Senate also urged the federal government to set up zonal security advisory committees at each zonal command to advise on the security challenges facing each zone.

He added that the composition of the zonal advisory council as proposed by the upper chamber includes the Governors in the Zone and the Zonal Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Others are State Commissioners of Police in the Zone; State Directors of the Department of State Security Service; Zonal Immigration Officers; Zonal Customs Officers; and Representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the Zone.

Other recommended members included: Representative of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the Zone; Chairmen of State Traditional Rulers Council in the Zone; Faith-based leaders in the Zone; Civil Society Representatives in the Zone; Representative of Senators from the Zone and the Representative of Members of House of Representatives from the Zone.

Also recommended for inclusion in the advisory council are representatives of Business Community and Labour in the Zone; and any person or persons deemed to be useful and relevant, taking into account the socio-cultural peculiarities of the zone. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: