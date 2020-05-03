Sen Soji Akanbi calls for true reflection as he celebrates birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

The socio-political life of Oyo state will come to focus on May 6th when son-of-the-soil, top politician and the Okanlomo of Ibadan land, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi popularly known as ‘SOJ’ rolls out another round of his philanthropic activities to celebrate yet another birthday with thanksgivings.

Senator Adesoji Akanbi an astute son of Ibadan and a distinguished senator of the 8th Senate, plans to celebrate quietly at home with his amiable wife and nuclear family, while he continues the distribution of Ramadan Pallaitive gifts to associations and members of the public, which he started since the beginning of Ramadan.

This same gesture was demonstrated last month, precisely 3rd April, when he celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with his amiable wife, Mrs Zhikrah AFOLAKE Akanbi, the CEO of Libragold group, when he stepped up the distribution of covid-19 palliatives in form of cash and food stuffs to hospitals, associations and markets, to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

Senator Soji Akanbi is the founder of the famous philanthropic non-profitable organization in Ibadan, Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation (RAAF). It would be recalled that at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, Senator Akanbi, through his RAAFoundation pioneered the donations and distribution of Palliative items, by firstly donating cash to UCH Ibadan in March, followed with food stuffs and hand sanitizers to the general public. This, he has been distributing in batches.

Amidst lockdown and social distancing, that the people of Oyo state are already looking forward to receiving palliatives as a regular means of celebrating the birthday of their well loved Senator Soji Akanbi, is an understatement, as the ebullient and youthful looking Senator has been relevant in their lives.

As the Founder and financier of Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation (RAAF), many corporate organizations, orphanages, widows and youths have benefited from his educational scholarships, skill acquisition and empowerment programs.

The RAAF skill acquisition center in Inalende an interior of Ibadan, will reopen with 250 already registered students in various skills, ranging from computer training, event planning, phone repairs, tie and dye, soap making, agropreneur etc; Once the covid-19 pandemic is over and the atmosphere is clear for free movement. Yearly, RAAF empowers 1000 skill acquisition beneficiaries. This set will be the first batch this year.

“Regardless of whether I am celebrating birthday or anniversary, this is my own way of connecting with my people, and I am always delighted in giving back to my people because this is the only thing that gives me that desired peace and fulfillment. This year is just different. The effect of Covid-19 met with hunger, Ramadan now caught up with covid, so this distribution of palliative has been an ongoing thing since Monday 23rd March. In our own way, we have been reaching out distributing cash, food stuffs and preventive materials in form of hand sanitizers and face masks. We hope to continue as long as our resources can accommodate our reach,” says, Senator Akanbi.

Vanguard

