Save our investments at National Stadium, business owners beg Dare

By Ben Efe

As the federal government relaxes restrictions on movements following the worldwide coronavirus lockdown, business owners at the National Stadium, Surulere have urged the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare to open up the sports city.

The Stadium has been closed to all activities for almost two months now, effectively grounding all commercial activities there. Sports bars, Sports Shops, business centres, keep-fit entrepreneurs and food vendors all who give the near-abandoned Stadium a soul have all been shut out.

Weeds and reptiles are gradually taking over and according to one of the business owners, the sports minister should commence the process of reopening the Stadium.

“Even if it is a gradual or phase opening; that will be good for us,” said a sports shop owner.

“We understand the need for the government to curtail the coronavirus, at the same time we need to open our businesses so that we can minimize loses.

“We have been told that it is the Honourable Sports Minister that has the final say on when the Stadium will be open again. So we are appealing to him and are ready to cooperate with him in whatever manner to stop the spread of the virus.”

A Sports Ministry source hinted that the stadium manager will reopen the stadium whenever the Sports Minister gives the directive. But he wouldn’t say when that is going to be.

