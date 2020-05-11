Sapele cult war: Cultists shift battle to neighbouring Jesse

Kindly Share This Story:

*It will soon be a thing of the past – Ethiope West Boss

By Paul Olayemi – Jesse

The rampaging cult war that grinded some part of the Sapele community last week, culminating in the killing of 28 years old, Tega, at the Ireto road area of Sapele in Delta State seems to have shifted to Jesse community in Ethiope West Local Government area of the state.

A source informed Vanguard that for days now Cultists have been battling each other in Jesse town, a few minutes drive from Sapele, and with few persons injured, no death has, however, been reported.

The source who craved anonymity said cult boys last week Wednesday and Thursday clashed at Jesse junction chasing each other from mission road to Jesse junction before the police re-enforced and chase them.

In a video clip that has gone viral, police from the Jesse police station were seen chasing some group of persons believed to be cult members.

A source told Vanguard that on Friday night and the weekend, gunshots were repeatedly heard at the Jesse junction axis, a development that has set residents of the sleepy community into panicking.

A woman who simply called herself Imade told Vanguard that the clash was a breakout of loot sharing by Yahoo boys, “I think the problem started when a Ghana burger (Internet fraudster) was accused of not paying the require percentage and that led to their clash”

The chairman of the local government council, Hon Solomon Golley was said to have led a team comprising the police and men of Vigilante on Friday morning to arrest some of the cult leaders.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the council has assured residents of Jesse community of his preparedness to battle insecurity in the local government.

“We are not folding our hands, and I can assure you that we are doing everything to make this cult issue a thing of the past” he assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

