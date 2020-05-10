Sanwo-Olu vows to re-impose total lockdown if residents continue to violate guidelines

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government says it will not hesitate to re-impose total lockdown in the state if residents continue to violate guidelines on the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Saturday while giving an update on the management of COVID-19 and review of the lockdown in the state.

On May 4, Lagos State commenced a gradual easing of the lockdown imposed on the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos, the economic hub of Nigeria is the city most affected by the coronavirus in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said that the level of compliance with guidelines on the lockdown easing was unacceptable.

He said that the compliance level for commercial transport operators was regrettably low.

According to him, yellow bus transport operators failed to comply with capacity restrictions outlined in the guidelines and many commercial motorcycle operators had also openly and indiscriminately defied the suspension.

He said that the ban on interstate travel, except for essential goods and services was also consistently flouted.

”Trucks and other vehicles carrying items designated as essential, have also played major roles in flouting the guidelines by conspiring to conceal and smuggle people in and out of the state.

”Reports about mask usage in public places have also not been encouraging. Many people are still choosing to go out without masks or face coverings of any kind. This is simply unacceptable.

”Let me reiterate that the success of this gradual easing of the lockdown is dependent upon the compliance of each and every one of us.

”As a government, elected to uphold the security of Lagos State – and this includes health security – let me make it clear that we will not hesitate to review the terms of this easing if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.

”I am aware that the Presidential Task Force has also made this point: that the continued maintenance of this easing is only guaranteed when people consistently comply.”

Sanwo-Olu said the increasing number of coronavirus cases seen should stand as a warning for people to comply with the guidelines.

”What we are seeing is child’s play compared to what we could be seeing if we continue to be irresponsible.

”Let me finally use this opportunity to remind us all of the Whistleblower Hotlines that we have established for people to report violations of the orders and restrictions we have issued.

”The numbers are 09010513197; 09010513198; 09010513199.

”We are guaranteeing strict confidentiality of all reports and the full protection of the identity of all whistleblowers. Let us all play our part in protecting Lagos from this pandemic.”

