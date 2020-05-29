Sanwo-Olu urged to avert post COVID-19 food crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been urged to pay more attention to agriculture to avert food crisis in the State after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Bama Farms Limited, Prince Wale Oyekoya, who gave the call in a letter to the Governor, said there have been so much fraud and deceit with the way farming have been portrayed by government as if everything is okay.

“The truth need to be told that Lagos State is not ready to feed the rising population of 25 million people in the state. “There has not been much support to the farmers as portrayed in the public domain and the media space. I want your administration through your good office to realise that the only way we can get out of poverty is to empower our own people to prosper and build an economy. We need to empower people and guide them to become what we want.” “To avert food crisis Farmers in Lagos states need government assistance as this is not the best time to pay lip service to farmers need in the state.

On way forward, Oyekoya said “ The state can put things right by allocating farmlands to real farmers in the state, Issue of Certificate of Occupancy without delay to real farmers to process loans from the banks and investors.

“Provide Bulldozers and tractors to open up the farmlands and tractors to weed, harrow, plant and harvest, provide free seeds and subsidized fertilizers to farmers.

He said the state will be better off with the provision of farming infrastructures.

“The last time Lagos State distributed farming tools and tractors to farmers was over 10 years ago during the first term of Babatunde Raji Fashola.

government. Currently, the state government and the 20 Local Governments do not have a single bulldozer or tractors to assist the farmers in the state. This has adversely affected food production. “

