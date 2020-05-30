Sanwo-Olu dedicates first anniversary to frontline health workers, honours medical personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

The supreme sacrifice by the frontline health and emergency workers in giving their all to the response in containing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Lagos State has been recognised by the State Government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu honoured leaders of various medical teams deployed to all isolation facilities across the State, presenting them with plaques of honour in appreciation of their resolve to lay down their lives in the battle against the pandemic.

The 10 health workers received the plaques at a simple ceremony held at the State House in Marina as part of the low-key events marking the administration’s first anniversary. The selected honorees represented over 800 personnel deployed by the State to the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu described the health personnel as “a dedicated team of professionals”, noting that their commitment and selflessness had helped the Government to properly manage the healthcare in a critical period. The Governor appreciated all the health workers, saying they had played roles very well despite discomforting circumstances they face in the managing infected patients.

He said: “The current pandemic ravaging cities and communities all over the world is not something we have seen in last 100 years. As the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, Lagos has taken charge and offered the leadership required in the response to stop the virus. As demonstration of our commitment to winning the battle, we felt the least we can do on the occasion of our first anniversary is to select representatives of the frontline health workers for appreciation.

“The selected personnel are not the only persons deserving of the honour, but this is a testimony to our resolve to show appreciation to all the frontline workers. We have not come out of the pandemic or reached the peak, but we certainly cannot wait until the crisis is over before we start acknowledging the sacrifices of the committed people. Each team of medical personnel deployed have played their roles well and we will not forget your sacrifice. On behalf of the people and Government, I thank all frontline workers for their sacrifice.”

Those honoured include a Principal Medical Officer 1 at Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Dr. Sunday Adesola; an Apex Nurse at Mainland General Hospital in Yaba, Mrs. Basirat Adeoye; a Pharmacist, Mr. Folarin Amosun; a renowned virologist, Prof. Sunday Omilabu; and a medical waste cleaner, Mr. Olufemi Akinade.

Others are Dr. Bisola Adebayo, a Consultant Public Health and Community Medicine Physician; Mr. Olanrewaju Aladetuyi, a laboratory scientist; Mrs. Abiola Adeloju, a hospital administrator; Mr. Alaba Anago, an ambulance driver, and Mr. Tajudeen Bankole, a gateman and security at the Mainland General Hospital in Yaba.

On Thursday, the governor promised that his administration will build affordable and accessible houses for Lagosians.

The commissioning came less than 24 hours to the first year anniversary of his administration.

Speaking at the official commissioning of two different estates in the Ikate Elegushi and Lekki area of the state, Sanwo-Olu said his government is positioned to bring about even development to every part of the State, with a view to making Lagos achieve the 21st Century economy.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the project is a manifestation of his administration’s much-touted need for public-private partnerships, which he said would be encouraged in all sectors of governance to bring rapid growth and mutual benefits to all parties.

He said: “We need to continue to genuinely think through affordable housing, and that is our commitment for our people, because it’s not everybody that will have the ability to pay for housing estates such as this. Therefore, we must give them opportunities for payment in instalments, so as to make it affordable and accessible for them.

“I inherited this amongst several other projects and the critical challenge we had to contend with was lack of funds. To surmount this challenge, we had to look towards the private sector and adopted the public-private partnership (PPP) model. It was then that we were able to mobilize the needed funds and put life back to the construction site.

“The Lekki Apartment is thus another manifestation of the possibilities attainable when the public and private sectors come together to pursue a mutually beneficial goal. This cooperation remains a veritable means of meeting the shortfall in the supply of public utilities and social infrastructure”, he stressed.

Urging the new allottees of the estate to put the facilities to proper use and conform to laid down rules for appreciation of value, Mr Sanwo-Olu congratulated them as he equally commended the Ministry of Housing, Lagos State Development Property Corporation and the private developers in making this a success in one year of his administration.

Kindly Share This Story: