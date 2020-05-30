Sanitation violation: 27 NURTW officials arrested, 3 parks shut in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

LAFIA — NO fewer than 27 officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were Saturday arrested for violation of sanitation law, while three motor parks have been shut down in Nasarawa by the state government.

Among the arrested sanitation offenders who had been prosecuted by a mobile court is the Financial Secretary of a Mass Transit Bus Terminal in Lafia metropolis Mallam Hashimu Jadda.

State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Musa Ibrahim stated this while briefing newsmen during the monthly environmental sanitation in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

Mr. Musa Ibrahim said operators of motor parks had been in the habit of flouting environmental sanitation laws in the state as they continued to open their parks for passengers during the exercise.

He stated that the state government would continue to strengthen the Environmental Sanitation Mobile Courts in the state and relevant agencies to ensure that residents comply fully with the exercise for cleanliness.

The commissioner who warned motorists, business organizations against violating sanitation laws in the state said henceforth violators would be sent to prison without options of fine to serve as deterrent to others.

He urges owner of businesses, residential premises, hotels and others to always ensure that their environment were kept clean to avoid the wrath of the law catch up with them in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

