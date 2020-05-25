SALLAH: Pandemic has adversely affected Enugu northern community — Sarikin Hausa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

LEADER of the Northern Community in Enugu State, Alhaji Abubakar Sambo has disclosed that his people were top on groups greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

The Sarkin Hausa Community Community in Enugu regretted that they could not celebrate Eid-el-Fitr together with their Christian counterparts, as was the practice, because of COVID-19.

“We have sacrificed a lot as a result of this pandemic and I pray that God will unite us and give our leaders the wisdom to lead,” Sambo said.

His statement came yesterday, in appreciation to the donation of the COVID palliatives made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama’s Kwusike Foundation.

Sambo said that the gesture would not have come at a better time than when they were celebrating Sallah, stressing that the pandemic had affected their means of livelihood and well-being.

He commended Onyeama for the intervention.

The Minister, represented by All Progressives Congress, APC, Leader, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, said that the gesture was in furtherance to his assistance to the residents of the state, where he has reached over 15,000 vulnerable persons, in the face of the pandemic.

The minister also said that the move was to enable Muslim faithful in the state to have an eventful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He said that the pandemic had imposed many difficulties on Nigerians and the rest of the world, adding that it was more difficult at a time the Muslim faithful were celebrating Sallah.

He urged the Muslim faithful to face the pandemic with prayers as well as abide by the safety protocols recommended by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Onyeama’s gesture to the Muslim community was among the third tranche of palliatives distribution to the 17 local government areas of Enugu state.

