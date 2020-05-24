Sallah in pandemic, ‘trying period for all Nigerians’ – ACF

Kindly Share This Story:

…celebrates with Muslims

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said that this year’s Eid el Fitri was a unique event because it came at a time when the whole world was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a trying period not only for Nigerian Muslims but for all Nigerians,” ACF has said.

Mr Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, said on Sunday that the Arewa Consultative Forum “celebrates with the Muslim Ummah the end of the Ramadan fasting period and Eid el Fitri celebration.”

“The Forum is aware that this year’s Eid el Fitri is a unique event because it has come at a time when the whole country, indeed the whole world is ravaged by coronavirus pandemic. it is a trying period not only for Nigerian Muslims but for all Nigerians,” they said.

The Forum prayed that Almighty Allah will approve of Muslims kind deeds and forgive all their disobedient acts and sins.

“The Forum also prays to Allah to ease the sufferings of Nigerians.

We use this Sallah to call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic affiliation or religious belief to see this as an opportunity to share their love with their compatriots especially those who are in need and need to be loved and cared for.”

“We are grateful that even though Covid19 is novel, the Muslim community has broadly cooperated with the government in observing the anti Covid19 protocols. We appeal to them to continue and pray that this cooperation.

The ACF prays that the Almighty Allah will show you the right path and help you in every step of life ‘they said.

